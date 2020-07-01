BRADENTON, Fla — It all happened on a quiet neighborhood street.
Troopers say 32-year-old Daniel Paul Kersey II was driving a Volkswagen Jetta down 8th Street East in Bradenton on Dec. 27 when he crashed into a golf cart.
According to a news release, 80-year-old Gloria Slowiak was stopped on the street – getting her mail – when the car slammed into her gold cart.
The car skidded off the street into a palm tree.
Troopers say Kersey got out of the car and ran away. He’s being charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury crash and driving with a suspended license.
Slowiak was taken to Blake Medical center for treatment.
RELATED: Polk County deputies search for hit-and-run driver
RELATED: 80-year-old woman run over by grandson: FHP
RELATED: A Florida father watched his 12-year-old daughter get hit and killed in a crosswalk
What other people are reading right now:
- Puerto Rico declares state of emergency following deadly earthquakes
- 24 charged with intentionally setting Australia bushfires
- Police: Driver shoots children who threw snowballs at car
- With Pat Sajak out, his daughter fills in on 'Wheel of Fortune'
- Uber to let riders use pin codes to help identify right car
- Report: 32 dead in procession for Iranian general killed in US airstrike
- Invisible aliens may be on Earth right now, astronaut says
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter