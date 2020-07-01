BRADENTON, Fla — It all happened on a quiet neighborhood street.

Troopers say 32-year-old Daniel Paul Kersey II was driving a Volkswagen Jetta down 8th Street East in Bradenton on Dec. 27 when he crashed into a golf cart.

According to a news release, 80-year-old Gloria Slowiak was stopped on the street – getting her mail – when the car slammed into her gold cart.

The car skidded off the street into a palm tree.

Troopers say Kersey got out of the car and ran away. He’s being charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury crash and driving with a suspended license.

Slowiak was taken to Blake Medical center for treatment.

Florida Highway Patrol

