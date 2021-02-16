Man accused of stealing tabernacle out of Boone church

Investigators said although a suspect is in police custody, they still have not found the tabernacle that was taken from the church.

BOONE, N.C. — A 54-year-old man was arrested and is facing charges after he was accused of stealing a tabernacle from a church in Boone, according to investigators.

Boone police arrested Claude William Clark last Friday. Detectives said Clark was arrested for breaking and entering Saint Elizabeth’s Catholic Church.

According to the Boone Police Department, the incident stemmed from a breaking and entering that happened in June last year, where a suspect entered a window of the church and stole a tabernacle.

Police describe the tabernacle as an ornate gold-colored metal container with a cross at the top approximately two to three feet tall that weighs about 40 pounds.

