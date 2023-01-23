x
Crime

Man leads Kernersville police on chase after traffic stop on Justice St.

Daquan Dewayne Glover of Winston-Salem sped off as soon as an officer approached his vehicle, sparking a chase on I-40 west.
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested after leading officers on a chase during a traffic stop Monday morning, police say.

Kernersville police said it happened around 9:20 a.m. at Justice Street near Bodenhamer Street. Driver Daquan Dewayne Glover of Winston-Salem sped off as soon as an officer approached his vehicle, sparking a chase on I-40 west. 

Glover crashed his vehicle before he took off running into a nearby wooded area. 

With the help of their K-9 unit, Kernersville police found Glover in a nearby neighborhood. 

Glover was taken into custody and sent to Kernersville Medical Center as a precaution due to his existing medical conditions. 

When he was released from the medical center, officers put him in the Forsyth County Jail and he is facing the following charges:

  • Felony speed to elude, resist and delay an officer 
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon 
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Driving while license revoked 

The Department would like to thank the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with his arrest.

No one was harmed during this chase. 

