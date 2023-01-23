Man leads Kernersville police on chase after traffic stop on Justice St.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested after leading officers on a chase during a traffic stop Monday morning, police say.
Kernersville police said it happened around 9:20 a.m. at Justice Street near Bodenhamer Street. Driver Daquan Dewayne Glover of Winston-Salem sped off as soon as an officer approached his vehicle, sparking a chase on I-40 west.
Glover crashed his vehicle before he took off running into a nearby wooded area.
With the help of their K-9 unit, Kernersville police found Glover in a nearby neighborhood.
Glover was taken into custody and sent to Kernersville Medical Center as a precaution due to his existing medical conditions.
When he was released from the medical center, officers put him in the Forsyth County Jail and he is facing the following charges:
- Felony speed to elude, resist and delay an officer
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Driving while license revoked
The Department would like to thank the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with his arrest.
No one was harmed during this chase.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.