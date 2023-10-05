Man arrested after 9-hour standoff for threatening to kill child at school in Alamance County

Alamance County deputies arrested 42-year-old Markus Rogers after he threatened to kill a child at their school.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — After a 9-hour standoff in Alamance County, a man is arrested for threatening to kill a child at school, according to deputies.

Deputies were told that 42-year-old Markus Rogers burst out the windows of a car after a domestic dispute, according to the victim.

While deputies were on scene the victim was on the phone with Rogers. Deputies were able to hear Rogers threaten to "shoot up" the victim's residence and also run his car through her house.

They immediately got warrants against Rogers for communicating threats and damage to property. Deputies began searching for Rogers.

Around 10:50 p.m., deputies arrived at Rogers' home in Graham after getting information that he was there. Rogers ran away before deputies arrived.

Deputies got information that Rogers was watching them from a wooded area near his home. They talked to Rogers several times on the phone, but he refused to give himself up.

During the incident, Rogers made statements that he was going to the school where the victim's child attends and kill the child.

Deputies then got further charges against Rogers for communicating threats of mass violence on educational property.

With help from surrounding agencies, Rogers was found and taken into custody at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. He was found just a half-mile from his home.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.