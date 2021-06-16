Man arrested after purposely crashing into Winston-Salem police vehicles, leading officers on chase, police say

Officers were trying to arrest James Isamu Stovall Jr. for outstanding probation violations when he hit two cruisers and drove off.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested Wednesday after crashing his car into two Winston-Salem police vehicles and leading officers on a chase, according to investigators.

Officers were trying to arrest James Isamu Stovall Jr. for outstanding probation violations. As they tried to stop the 2020 Toyota Camry, Stovall was driving, he intentionally drove into two Winston-Salem police vehicles with officers inside. Stovall drove away and officers chased him, police said.