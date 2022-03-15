Man arrested after setting his home on fire in Lexington, deputies say

Jason Musco will face a charge of burning personal property.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is facing jail time after being accused of setting his mobile home on fire in Lexington, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said several fire crews got a report about a mobile home fire on Riverview Drive on Monday. When firefighters arrived, they worked hard to put out the fire. Later on, detectives determined the resident was responsible for the fire.

Deputies arrested Jason Musco, and he is facing a charge for burning personal property. Musco is currently behind bars at the Davidson County Detention Center.

