x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man accused of choking and attacking a woman he kept in his vehicle overnight, Randolph County deputies say

A Lexington man is facing multiple charges after assaulting a woman he kept in a vehicle overnight.
Credit: BortN66 - stock.adobe.com
handcuffs

TRINITY, N.C. — A Lexington man was arrested Sunday after choking a woman and keeping her in a vehicle overnight, according to deputies. 

On Friday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to Meadow Court in Trinity after receiving a report about an assault. 

When deputies arrived, they found a woman on the porch who was seen by EMS and urged to go to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries. 

Randolph County deputies then said the victim identified 46-year-old Roy Lee Evans as her attacker who kept her inside his vehicle throughout the night as he assaulted her. 

Detectives said Evans reportedly released her around 7:00 a.m. and told her to leave the home. She was discovered by other people in the residence when they awoke and called 911. 

Deputies said Evans is facing the following charges:

  • assault by strangulation
  • felony first-degree kidnapping
  • misdemeanor assault on a female
  • misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon

Evans was located in Davidson County before deputies took him to Davidson County Detention Center. 

He was issued a $75,000 secured bond.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

A weekend of violent crime in Greensboro and Winston-Salem

Before You Leave, Check This Out