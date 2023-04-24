Man accused of choking and attacking a woman he kept in his vehicle overnight, Randolph County deputies say

A Lexington man is facing multiple charges after assaulting a woman he kept in a vehicle overnight.

TRINITY, N.C. — A Lexington man was arrested Sunday after choking a woman and keeping her in a vehicle overnight, according to deputies.

On Friday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to Meadow Court in Trinity after receiving a report about an assault.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman on the porch who was seen by EMS and urged to go to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Randolph County deputies then said the victim identified 46-year-old Roy Lee Evans as her attacker who kept her inside his vehicle throughout the night as he assaulted her.

Detectives said Evans reportedly released her around 7:00 a.m. and told her to leave the home. She was discovered by other people in the residence when they awoke and called 911.

Deputies said Evans is facing the following charges:

assault by strangulation

felony first-degree kidnapping

misdemeanor assault on a female

misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon

Evans was located in Davidson County before deputies took him to Davidson County Detention Center.

He was issued a $75,000 secured bond.

