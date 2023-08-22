Triad man arrested in connection to robbing two banks a week a part from one another, police say

Winston-Salem police arrested 40-year-old Jason Allen Mabe after they said he robbed two banks with a note.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested in connection to robbing two banks with a note in Winston-Salem, police say.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, the Winston-Salem Police Department said they responded to a robbery at the State Employees Credit Union on 3389 Sides Branch Road. During an investigation, detectives said they determined a suspect walked into the bank and demanded money from a teller via a note before running off with an unknown amount of cash.

No weapon was ever shown, according to police.

A week later on Tuesday, Aug. 22, officers said they got a call from the Piedmont Federal Savings Bank located at 5189 Northern Quarters Drive about a robbery around 10:00 a.m. Detectives said someone demanded an unknown amount of money from a teller with a note and ran off.

Investigators said a weapon was never shown.

After an investigation, police said they identified 40-year-old Jason Allen Mabe as the suspect in both bank robberies and caught him after a brief chase after learning about the second bank robbery.

Winston-Salem police said Mabe was arrested for common law robbery and put in jail under a $50,000 bond.

