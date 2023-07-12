Routine traffic stop leads to drug, weapon charges in Alamance County

Dominique Lamar Jeffries, 35, was found with an inactive driver license, marijuana and cocaine along with the gun.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County man was arrested early Saturday morning after deputies conducted a routine traffic stop and found drugs and a fully loaded automatic gun in the passenger seat of his car.

The routine stop happened just before 1:30 a.m.

Dominique Lamar Jeffries, 35, was found with an inactive driver license, marijuana and cocaine along with the gun.

Jeffries was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center, placed under a $90,000 bond.

