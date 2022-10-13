Man arrested for high-speed chase upon hospital release in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — A dangerous driver sped through a red light, led a police chase and crashed the car in Graham on September 28.
Xavier Atwater-Smith, 23, drove through a red light, almost hitting a Graham police officer at Oakley Street and West Elm Street a little after 6 p.m., police say.
He continued driving in a reckless manner while officers tried to stop him. He then led them on a high-speed chase around the city until he crashed his car around 6:15 p.m.
Other Graham officers and Alamance County deputies responded to assist.
Atwater-Smith was taken into custody once he released from the hospital after suffering injuries from the crash.
He was arrested by deputies with Alamance County on warrants taken out by their agency as well as Graham Police Department.
He was charged with assault on an officer with serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury by the Sheriff's Office.
Graham Police Department charged him with:
- reckless driving to endanger
- injury to real property
- two counts of injury to personal property
- felony fleeing to elude
He was given a $10,000 bond.