Man charged with arson after fire kills several animals in Burlington

ELON, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after a fire damaged property and killed several animals.

It happened on Maple Avenue in Burlington on Sept. 26. Deputies arrived at 12:30 a.m. and discovered the fire. Two dogs and a cat died as a result of the fire.

After an investigation, deputies determined the fire was suspicious. Brandon Cagle, 25, was named the primary suspect. Charges were filed on Oct. 1. and he surrendered himself on Tuesday.

Cagle was charged felony second-degree arson, felony burning personal property and three counts of felony cruelty to animals.