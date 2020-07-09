Chicago man charged with murder of 3-year-old girl

The man is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.

CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been charged with murder in the death of a 3-year-old girl.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, police have charged 23-year-old Terrence Space with first-degree murder. He is currently being held in lieu of a $1 million bond, the Associated Press reports.

Lehleni Edwards was found unresponsive in bed early Friday at a West Side Chicago home. She was taken to the hospital where she later died, AP says.

The Cook County medical examiner's office says Lehleni died of multiple injuries from child abuse and ruled her death a homicide.

Space had been dating Lehleni's mother, news outlets report. During his bond hearing Sunday, prosecutors say he called the 3-year-old's mother, who wasn't at home, and told her the little girl wouldn't wake up. He then fled the home, AP reports. Prosecutors said Space admitted to being alone with Lehleni late Friday but didn't admit to causing her injuries.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the toddler's death, a spokesperson for the department told news outlets.

