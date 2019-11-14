BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested Wednesday and charged for allegedly setting a Burger King on fire on North Church Street in Burlington.

The incident happened on June 10, 2015, at 4:22 a.m., authorities say. Once the fire was able to be extinguished, fire investigators determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

It had also been discovered that the restaurant had previously been a victim to larceny of an undisclosed amount of money.

In October, evidence was received which led investigators to get warrants for the arrest of Brandon Marquis Kelly, 24. Kelly was arrested Wednesday for Larceny by Employee and Burning of Certain Buildings.

Kelly received a written promise to appear and given a court date of December 13.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100

RELATED: Welcome Baby Girl! New Chimp Born At The North Carolina Zoo

RELATED: Bailey Smith, Inspiring 11th Grader at McMichael High School, Dies From Cancer

RELATED: Money-saving tips for hosting family for the holidays

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users