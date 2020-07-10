Man arrested in Burlington following domestic dispute with fiance, police say

Police responded after calls about a man trying to attack his fiance while holding a knife.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police arrested a man after they received multiple calls about a domestic dispute.

It happened Wednesday morning on Jones Street in Burlington. Police got a call for help from a woman saying that her fiance had a knife and was trying to assault her. Minutes later, there was another call about a man trying to force a woman into a car near Fairchild Park on Hopedale Road.

According to Burlington police, they arrested Elijah Raheem Steele, 21, after a brief struggle with officers. There were no reported injuries to officers or Steele. They interviewed witnesses and obtained statements. He was then charged with assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping, assault on a female, and habitual misdemeanor assault.

Steel is being held at Alamance County Jail without bond.