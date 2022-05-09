Man arrested in Florida in connection to robbery at Truist Bank in High Point

The United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert Elwood Watkins Sr. at an Amtrak station in Tampa, Florida.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection to a robbery at Truist Bank on Eastchester Drive in High Point.

The United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert Elwood Watkins Sr. this past Friday at an Amtrak station in Tampa, Florida.

Watkins is facing charges for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators said the robbery happened around 12 noon last Tuesday.

Watkins is accused of giving the teller a note and left with an undisclosed amount of money. Police said no one was injured.

If you have any information about the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

