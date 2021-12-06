Man arrested, facing charges after person shot, car stolen in Trinity

Derek William Stockwell, 42, is facing charges for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested and is facing charges after a person was shot and their car was stolen on Highway 62 late November.

Derek William Stockwell, 42, was arrested last Saturday after he was seen by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office during investigation.

Randolph County deputies were searching for suspects after someone was shot and their car was stolen back on November 25, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said it all happened around 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day outside a Dollar General in Trinity.

Sheriff deputies said they discovered the victim had been shot through the rear window of the car and the incident most likely happened at or near Trindale Foods, after further investigation.

Investigators said the victim came into the store saying he had been shot, and his car was stolen.

According to deputies, witnesses said the victim was speeding while driving southbound on Highway 62; while being chased by the suspect before the incident was reported.

Deputies said the victim previously described the suspect's car as an older green Jeep Cherokee, with at least two people inside. Sheriff deputies later found the victim's stolen car abandoned on Sabine Street in Trinity.

Randolph County deputies said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators said Stockwell is facing charges for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.