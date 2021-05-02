Man arrested following Winston-Salem club shooting: police

Police said Carlos Ariel Morillo Jimenez was charged with assault by pointing a gun, discharging firearm in the city limits, among several other charges.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been arrested for a shooting at a club in Winston-Salem.

Police said they responded to a local hospital following the shooting which involved Ruiz Edmundo De Jesus, 28.

Officers soon got information that the shooting was related to a physical altercation between De Jesus and Carlos Ariel Morillo Jimenez at Club Skay, located on Peters Creek Parkway.

During the incident, police said Jimenez, 26, pulled out a gun and shot into the side of the business in close proximity De Jesus. It was later determined De Jesus was not shot, and he was listed in stable condition.

Jimenez was arrested and charged with the following: Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, Discharging Firearm into an Occupied Property, Assault by Pointing a Gun, Discharging Firearm in the City Limits, and Resist/Obstruct/Delay. Jimenez’s bond was set at $50,000.00.