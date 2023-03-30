Man arrested for a string of break-ins and robberies, Winston-Salem police say

Winston-Salem police said James Jackson was arrested for two break-ins and a robbery where he hit a woman with a metal pipe at Luck Fish Arcade.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested Wednesday for breaking into two stores and robbing a business in Winston-Salem, according to police.

On March 23, Winston-Salem police said they received a report about a possible robbery at the Lucky Fish Arcade. When they arrived, they found a woman who worked there suffering from a head injury.

During an investigation, police said 39-year-old Cecilia Alcantara Garcia, an employee at the arcade, was leaving with cash when a suspect violently attacked her with a metal pipe taking off with the money.

Garcia was treated at a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the attack.

Detectives said they were able to link James Jackson to the robbery and two break-ins and larcenies during their investigation.

The first store breaking and larceny happened on Feb. 21 at the Fairway One Stop on North Liberty Street and the second store breaking and larceny happened on March 14 at the Dollar General at New Walkertown Road.

Once detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of Jackson Tuesday, they charged Jackson with the following:

two counts of felony breaking and entering

two felony counts of larceny after breaking and entering

robbery with a dangerous weapon

During his arrest, police said Jackson had crack cocaine and was charged with felony possession of cocaine.

Mr. Jackson received a total bond on all the charges of $152,500 and was remanded to the Forsyth County Detention Center.

