BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is now in custody after allegedly robbing a woman pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in Burlington.

According to authorities, the incident happened on June 6 in the 600 block of Lee Street.

The 47-year-old woman reported a man approached her with a silver handgun and stole an undisclosed about of money.

Thursday, police arrested Javeon Deontray Chatman, 20, for Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon in relation to the incident.

Chatman is in the custody of the Alamance County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

