WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested Sunday after being accused of robbing a gas station in Winston-Salem. According to officers, the incident happened at the Kangaroo Express located on 4401 Kernersville Road.

Gyqon Tyree Turner, 21, allegedly approached the counter with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. He then left the store in a blue Nissan Altima with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers were later able to find the Altima in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police say the car was driven erratically in an attempt to flee and eventually crashed in a parking lot.

Three men ran from the car on foot, one of whom was Turner. Turner was arrested, however, the other to men believed to be in their early twenties eluded officers. Money, a handgun, and a stolen car were seized during the arrest.

Turner is charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Resist, Delay and Obstruct, he is currently being held on a $150,000 secured bond.

Police say since the investigation is ongoing, a photo of Turner will not be released at this time.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

