Man arrested for assaulting woman in Trinity, being in possession of gun as a felon: deputies

A man was arrested on Christmas Day for felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor assault on a female, deputies say.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an assault on Fritz Farm Road in Trinity which led to the arrest of the man.

Once on scene, deputies found the reported victim outside the home at the location and the reported assailant, Keith Douglas Pope, on the front porch with a gun.

During the investigation, it was learned that Pope was a convicted felon. He was therefore arrested for felony possession of a firearm by felon and misdemeanor assault on female.

He was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and before the magistrate who found probable cause for the charges and issued Pope a $10,000.00 secured bond.