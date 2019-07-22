COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Cocke County man was arrested Friday morning after authorities said he tried to break into the jail with a pocket knife and bags of crystal meth.

According to a police report, Christopher Williams was able to climb over razor wire to get into the jail but couldn't get back over after. He was captured and detained. When deputies patted him down, they removed a pocket knife from his pocket.

He was asked if he had anything else on him and he denied, the report said.

Before walking him into the jail, the report said he was asked again if he had anything on him. While dressing him, officers said they found a large baggie containing two smaller baggies of suspected methamphetamine that weighed .81 grams.

He faces charges including drug possession, criminal trespass, and introduction into a penal institution.