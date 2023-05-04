Man arrested for cocaine possession after being found sitting in traffic

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested in Randolph County Friday for possession of cocaine.
Deputies were called to Finch Farm Road and Kennedy Road for a Welfare Check on 38-year-old Jared Kirk.
Deputies said when they arrived on the scene Kirk appeared to be asleep in the middle of traffic. Once awaken deputies said he refused medical attention.
While attending to Kirk deputies noticed a zip lock bag which they later learned tested positive for cocaine.
Deputies arrested Kirk for felony possession of cocaine. He is being held at the Randolph County Detention Center.
His bond is set for $1,500, and his first court appearance is May 22.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.