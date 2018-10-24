BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington Police arrested a man accused of exposing himself inside a Belk department store on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the Belk on Waltham Blvd shortly before 4 p.m. in reference to indecent exposure.

Employees told officers they saw a man flashing himself inside the store.

Officers arrested Donnell Lee Carr and charged him with 1 count of Indecent Exposure. Carr was placed in the Alamance County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY