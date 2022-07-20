Man arrested for killing Mocksville man and woman, deputies say

Davie County Sheriff's Office said Anthony LaQuane Brooks was found in Caldwell County and is behind bars without bond.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is about how communities in the Triad are discussing the importance of curbing crime.

A man was arrested for killing a man and woman in June, according to deputies.

The Davie County Sheriff's Office said Anthony LaQuane Brooks has been found in a home in Caldwell County. Brooks was wanted for two counts of murder in Mocksville.

He was taken into custody without incident.

On June 26, Deputies got a call about a disturbance on Junction Road. A 911 caller told Davie County dispatchers that someone was shooting at her. That's when the dispatcher heard a "loud disturbance" over the phone, but no one responded to them.

When Deputies arrived at the home, they found Justin Dewayne Goodman, 29, dead in the front yard and a 23-year-old woman dead in the house. Two children were also found safe inside the home.

Brooks is behind bars at the Davie County Detention Center without bond.

The Davie County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate Brooks with the help of the public, Rowan County Sheriff's office, Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, the NCSBI, and the Lenoir Police Department.

