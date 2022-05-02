Man charged with murder of Mt. Airy man

Law enforcement arrested Marques Reginald Hatcher in connection with the murder of John Flores Martinez, 18, in September.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A man was arrested after shooting and killing a man in September, according to Mount Airy Police Department.

On Friday, the Mount Airy Police Department, the Surry County Sherriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation arrested Marques Reginald Hatcher in connection with the murder of John Flores Martinez.

Martinez was shot and killed outside of his home on September 21.

Officers found Martinez with multiple gunshot wounds near North Main Street and Jones School Road while conducting a security check.

EMS took Martinez to Baptist Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Months later, investigators with the Mount Airy police, Surry County deputies, and the NCSBI gathered evidence through numerous interviews. Detectives were then able to put in a warrant for the arrest of Marquest Reginald Hatcher, 28, of Dobson, N.C. as a suspect in the murder of Martinez.

Hatcher is behind bars in the Surry County Jail under no bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 25.

