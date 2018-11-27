WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old boy in Winston-Salem.

Detectives arrested 23-year-old Christopher Dakron Martin for the murder of 17-year-old Tyrese Davis.

The shooting happened on the evening of November 7 in the 600 block of W. 23rd Street.

Martin was also charged with possession of a firearm by felon related to this arrest.

He is in jail with no bond allowed.

