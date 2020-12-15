Man charged with murder in 2018 Greensboro sports bar shooting

Greensboro police say Joel Adam McCarthy shot and killed Jaylan Irvin Lassiter two years ago at Lucky 7 Sports Bar.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested a man who they say shot and killed 22-year-old Jaylan Irvin Lassiter at a Greensboro sports bar two years ago.

Greensboro police Lassiter and another person were shot at Lucky 7 Sports Bar on West Gate City Boulevard on September 8, 2018. Lassiter died from his injuries.

Police charged Joel Adam McCarthy, 30, of Winston-Salem, with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill on Tuesday.