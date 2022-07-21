Man arrested after sexually assaulting a minor in Burlington, deputies say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor in Burlington, according to deputies.
The Alamance County's Sheriff's Office said they got a sexual assault report to the 1200 Block of North Graham Hopedale Road Friday.
During an investigation, probable cause led deputies to identify the suspect as Eric Ivan Guevara Requeno.
Requeno was charged with the following:
- One count of felony statutory rape of a child by an adult
- One count of felony statutory rape of child < = 15
- One count of felony sex act: substitute parent/ custodian
- One count of felony indecent liberties with a child
Requeno is behind bars with a $750,000.00 secured bond.
