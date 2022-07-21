Man arrested after sexually assaulting a minor in Burlington, deputies say

Eric Ivan Guevara Requeno is facing four felonies related to sexually assaulting a minor.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor in Burlington, according to deputies.

The Alamance County's Sheriff's Office said they got a sexual assault report to the 1200 Block of North Graham Hopedale Road Friday.

During an investigation, probable cause led deputies to identify the suspect as Eric Ivan Guevara Requeno.

Requeno was charged with the following:

One count of felony statutory rape of a child by an adult

One count of felony statutory rape of child < = 15

One count of felony sex act: substitute parent/ custodian

One count of felony indecent liberties with a child

Requeno is behind bars with a $750,000.00 secured bond.

