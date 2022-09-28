1 arrested for shooting man during an argument in Kernersville, second suspect at large, police say

Police arrested 19-year-old Simir Miller of Walkertown and they're looking for 18-year-old Nehemiah Chandler of Winston-Salem in connection to this shooting.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Police have arrested a man after he shot another man during an argument in Kernersville, according to a press release.

On Sept.18, the Kernersville Police Department, officers were called to East Bodenhamer Street around 5:45 p.m.

Two men were arguing when one of the men pulled out a gun and begun shooting at two men. Only of them were hit.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Police identified19-year-old Simir Miller of Walkertown, and 18-year-old Nehemiah Chandler of Winston-Salem as the suspects in connection with this shooting.

Simir Miller of Walkertown is behind bars and charged with the following:

Felony assault with a deadly weapon

Felony discharging firearm into occupied dwelling

Felony possession of a stolen firearm

Misdemeanor child

Police are still searching for the Chandler as he has a felony charge pending against him for discharging firearm into occupied dwelling and a misdemeanor charge pending for injury to personal property.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Chandler is asked to please contact the Kernersville Police Department or their local law enforcement agency.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.