Man arrested for shooting on Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday for shooting a man in the back in Winston-Salem last Friday, police say.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. that night.
The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a shooting on the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue.
When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Jawion Anderson on the sidewalk. He was shot once in the back.
Anderson was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Once officers found out who pulled the trigger, they issued a warrant for his arrest.
Police arrested Joshua Ryan Covington and charged him with the following:
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Discharging Firearms in City Limits
Covington is being held without bond.
