Man arrested for shooting on Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said 29-year-old Jawion Anderson was walking along Indiana Avenue when he was shot by a suspect wearing all black.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday for shooting a man in the back in Winston-Salem last Friday, police say.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. that night.

The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a shooting on the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue.

When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Jawion Anderson on the sidewalk. He was shot once in the back.

Anderson was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Once officers found out who pulled the trigger, they issued a warrant for his arrest.

Police arrested Joshua Ryan Covington and charged him with the following:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Discharging Firearms in City Limits

Covington is being held without bond.

