GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 40-year-old Greensboro man who attempted to meet a teenager for sex in Burlington is now behind bars.

Burlington Police say for the past week their Internet Crimes Against Children unit had been investigating Richard Daryl Thomas who had allegedly been soliciting the teenager for sex.

Police say Thompson was arrested Friday and charged with one felony count of NC GS 14-202.3. Solicitation of child by computer or certain other electronic devices to commit an unlawful sex act. He is being held in the Alamance County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

