DANVILLE, Va. — A man has been arrested for stabbing a hotel employee in Danville.

Police say they were called to the 2900 block of W. Main Street after a person called 911 about a man standing on the side of the road waving a knife.

When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old victim and arrested the suspect who is identified as 30-year-old Rahim T. Lee.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, it was discovered that Lee was staying at the Travel Inn located on W. Main Street where the victim was employed. A confrontation between the two then led to the stabbing.

Anyone with more information on this case is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 434-793-0000.

