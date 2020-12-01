MESA, Ariz. — A man faces multiple charges after police say he was standing outside a child's bedroom window in Mesa with his pants partially down.

The incident happened early Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to the home near Gilbert Road and University Drive around 5:40 a.m.

According to police, a mother entered her sons bedroom and saw the suspect, Javier Sanchez, standing outside the window.

After the mother yelled, another family member ran outside and confronted Sanchez.

When police arrived, they saw several citizens restraining Sanchez.

Police arrested Sanchez on trespassing and voyeurism charges.

.