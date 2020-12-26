Man arrested after stealing equipment from Greensboro likely being transported to Randolph County: deputies

Deputies were able to recover the stolen property after catching up to the suspect vehicle in the Williams Diary Road area of Liberty.

A man was arrested on Christmas eve after deputies said he stole equipment that was reported stolen out of Greensboro. According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, the stolen items were possibly being transported into Randolph County.

Deputies were able to recover the stolen property after catching up to the suspect vehicle in the Williams Diary Road area of Liberty where they conducted a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jimmy Ray Pearson. He was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where the magistrate found probable cause for a charge of Felony Possession of Stolen Goods.