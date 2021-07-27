Man arrested for stealing truck and dragging person with it, deputies say

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Dunning broke into someone's home and stole their truck, dragging a homeowner while driving away.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County deputies arrested a man Saturday accused of stealing a truck then dragging someone with it.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Christoper Dunning forced his way into a home before stealing the owner's truck keys. Police said Dunning dragged the homeowner with the truck while trying to steal it. Dunning crashed the truck before running away.

The sheriff's office charged Dunning with felony breaking and entering and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.