Man arrested for stealing truck and dragging person with it, deputies say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County deputies arrested a man Saturday accused of stealing a truck then dragging someone with it.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Christoper Dunning forced his way into a home before stealing the owner's truck keys. Police said Dunning dragged the homeowner with the truck while trying to steal it. Dunning crashed the truck before running away.
The sheriff's office charged Dunning with felony breaking and entering and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Dunning is at the Davidson County jail under a $75,000 bond. He will appear in court on Aug. 23.