GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have arrested and charged a man believed to be responsible for five robberies in Greensboro.

According to a release, the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Brandon Thomas Holsey, 30, of Greensboro near the 1200 block of S. Elm-Eugene Street on Friday.

Police say Holsey is charged with four counts of Robbery With a Firearm or Other Dangerous Weapon and one count of Common Law Robbery.

Holsey is being charged for the Feb 11th, March 29th, and April 2nd robberies at Murphy’s Express gas station located at 100 Elmsley Meadows Lane.

He is also charged for the March 29th robbery at Panthers Grocery located at 2501 E. Bessemer Avenue and the April 3rd robbery at the Kangaroo gas station located at 3101 Pleasant Garden Road.

He is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail.

