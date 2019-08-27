BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police have arrested one of the men they believe fired shots in a Walmart parking lot on South Graham Hopedale Road. It happened back on Monday.

Police say 26-year-old Avery Jamal Harris along with several other people shot into an occupied vehicle looking to kill someone.

No one died, but three vehicles and a building were hit by bullets. One bullet narrowly missed a worker in a nearby store. Police say Harris' brother Adrian was with him during the exchange and was struck by a bullet. Police say Adrian Harris is still recovering in the hospital.

Police believe the brothers went to the Walmart with the intent to shoot the occupants of a Nissan Maxima. There's no evidence that shots were fired from the Maxima.

Police are still looking for the gold-in-color Honda Accord with NC license plate FJF-1967. Police say the car carried other suspects to the scene who were also involved in the shooting.

Police say Harris faces several charges including felony shooting into an occupied vehicle and felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Lewis Rone who is a manager of the ABC store across the street from the Walmart store said a bullet even hit his store.

"We heard a bunch of popping and it vibrated the glass so we knew it was gunfire, and we ducked."

He said the bullet could've gone through the glass and hit his coworker, instead it ricocheted into the awning.

RELATED: Suspected Meth Lab Investigation Shuts Down Walmart Parking Lot in Burlington: Police

"The only thing that saved us from the bullet hitting the glass was an iron rod."

If you have any information call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crime stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

