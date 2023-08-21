Winston-Salem man arrested after domestic-related incident, shooting, crashing car after chase

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is arrested after being a suspect in a domestic-related incident, shooting inside of a home and leading a police chase through Winston-Salem that resulted in a crash early Monday morning, police say.
Winston-Salem police were in the process of finding Kevin Tewon Spain, 33, who had been identified as the suspect in a domestic-related, shooting into a house incident that happened just before 2:30 a.m.
Officers said they saw Spain in the downtown area speeding in his car.
While attempting a traffic stop, Spain sped off causing a pursuit between him and police. Spain crashed his car at the intersection of West 4th Street and North Trade Street.
Spain was arrested following a short chase on foot.
Officers found an assault rifle and gun on the scene of the crash. Spain was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries during the crash.
Charges in connection to the shooting and car chase are forthcoming. This is an ongoing investigation.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.