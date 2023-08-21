x
Crime

Winston-Salem man arrested after domestic-related incident, shooting, crashing car after chase

Kevin Tewon Spain, 33, is a suspect in a domestic-related shooting incident where he shot into a home in Winston-Salem.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is arrested after being a suspect in a domestic-related incident, shooting inside of a home and leading a police chase through Winston-Salem that resulted in a crash early Monday morning, police say.

Winston-Salem police were in the process of finding Kevin Tewon Spain, 33, who had been identified as the suspect in a domestic-related, shooting into a house incident that happened just before 2:30 a.m.

Officers said they saw Spain in the downtown area speeding in his car. 

While attempting a traffic stop, Spain sped off causing a pursuit between him and police. Spain crashed his car at the intersection of West 4th Street and North Trade Street. 

Spain was arrested following a short chase on foot. 

Officers found an assault rifle and gun on the scene of the crash. Spain was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries during the crash. 

Charges in connection to the shooting and car chase are forthcoming. This is an ongoing investigation. 

 

