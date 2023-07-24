Police: 23-year-old turns himself in after a deadly shooting on Mock St. in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said 24-year-old Tyrese Malik Joyner turned himself in Monday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man turned himself in Monday in connection to a deadly shooting last week, according to Winston-Salem police.

Winston-Salem police responded to Mock Street where they found 27-year-old Mario Todd suffering from a gunshot wound.

Todd died at the scene, according to police.

After an investigation, detectives said Todd was in an argument with someone he knew, and during the argument, he was shot and killed.

Detectives have continued to investigate the murder of Todd and a warrant for arrest was obtained on 24-year-old Tyrese Malik Joyner for murder.

Police have since arrested Joyner after he turned himself in.

His warrant was served and he is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center without bond.

This investigation is ongoing.

