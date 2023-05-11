Man arrested in double shooting that killed one, Lexington police say

Lexington police said 23-year-old Cornas Sullivan was arrested in Guilford County in connection to a deadly shooting on Winston Road.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested in connection to a double shooting that turned into a murder investigation in Lexington, according to police.

With the assistance of the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, Lexington Police Officers arrested 23-year-old Cornas Sullivan in Guilford County Thursday.

On January 22, police said 25-year-old Shantae Mccauley and 34-year-old Dustin Archie were shot on Winston Road. Police said Archie was left in serious condition Mccauley died three days later as a result of his injuries.

Lexington police said Sullivan has been charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, shooting into an occupied conveyance in operation, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

This incident is currently an open investigation. Anyone with information about this case, please call the Lexington Police Department at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

