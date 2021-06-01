21-year-old arrested in connection to robbery which led to deadly shooting: police

Dejunte Dequan Moore is currently being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 21-year-old by the name of Dejunte Dequan Moore was arrested Tuesday in relation to a robbery that left a man dead, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

On December 27, 2020, officers responded to a reported shooting inside a home on Louise Road. Once on scene, officers found Robert Pedro Singletary, 41, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers performed CPR until Winston-Salem Fire Department personnel and Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived, but Singletary died on the scene.

An investigation revealed that several suspects forced entry into the home and held those inside at gunpoint with intentions of robbing them.

According to police, it's unknown at this time as to why Singletary was shot by one of the suspects during the robbery.

Dejunte Dequan Moore is currently being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond.