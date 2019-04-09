CARROLLTON, Ohio — Sheriff's deputies in Carroll County have arrested a man in connection with the death of a teen boy who was found this past April in a shallow grave, WKYC confirmed Wednesday.

Matthew Little, 30, faces 15 charges in the death of 14-year-old Jonathan Minard, whose body was found on a Washington Township farm on Apr. 19 a week after he went missing. His cause of death had been ruled a homicide by "acute fentanyl intoxication."

At a press conference held on Wednesday evening, Carroll County Prosecutor announced that among the charges Little is facing includes three counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Minard's death.

Police say Jonathan had been helping on a farm near New Harrisburg on Apr. 12 when he complained of a toothache and said he was going to call his mom to pick him up. His mother never received that call, and the search for him rocked the community even after his body was eventually found.

Authorities had questioned a “person of interest” at the time of Jonathan’s death, but no arrests were made until now.

Court records show Little has a lengthy criminal history, with numerous charges for drug and gun crimes. WKYC captured video of his arrest.

