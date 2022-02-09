Man arrested in connection with Four Seasons Mall shooting

Police have arrested Lajauren Wimbush on Monday for a shooting that took place in December 2021.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have arrested Lajauren Wimbush, 35 years old of Greensboro on Wednesday, in connection with the Four Season Town Centre shooting.

Officers said Wimbush is facing charges including an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and attempted murder after the shooting that happened on Dec. 21, 2021, around 3:42 p.m.

Investigators said Wimbush is also facing a charge for an unrelated incident that happened on Jan. 6 at 2010 Veasley Street. The victim in that incident was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Wimbush is facing the following charges:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury

Assault in the Presence of a Minor

Assault on a Female

Firearm by Felon

Wimbush is currently at the Guilford County Jail with no bond. The investigation is ongoing.