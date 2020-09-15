Man arrested in connection with Raleigh man’s disappearance

Danville police said Justin Fernando Merritt was arrested on Monday.

DANVILLE, Va. — A man is facing charges related to the disappearance of a Raleigh man.

Danville police said Justin Fernando Merritt was arrested on Monday.

He’s facing charges of robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the stolen vehicle, according to police.

WNCN reports, Merritt is being held at the Danville City Jail but officials said he waived extradition and will be sent to Raleigh.

Police said the stolen Range Rover was found in Danville, VA. It belongs to William “Andy” Banks, 39, of Raleigh, who has been missing since Saturday. He was last seen Saturday afternoon while meeting someone in the K&W Cafeteria parking lot to sell his 2011 Silver Range Rover Sport.

He was wearing blue Patagonia shorts, a grey shirt with a picture of a mountain on the front and flip flops.