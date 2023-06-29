Man arrested in connection to double shooting on E. Hill St. in Graham, police say

Police said they arrested 23-year-old Ryu Devontae Byrd after they said he shot two people on E. Hill Street in Graham, leaving one seriously injured.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was arrested after a double shooting that happened in Graham nearly two weeks ago, according to police.

Police said two people were shot on East Hill Street around 11:30 p.m. on June 16. The two victims were found with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Walker Avenue.

Graham police said they provided aid to the victims until EMS arrived.

Officers said one victim was flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and the other victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they have since charged 23-year-old Ryu Devontae Byrd with the following:

1 count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury

2 counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill

1 count of Assault in Secret

2 counts of Shooting into Occupied Property

1 count of Discharging a Firearm in the City

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Byrd is behind bars at the Alamance County Detention Center under a $550,000.00 secured bond.

The investigation into this shooting continues. Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Graham Police Department at (336)570-6711, Burlington/Graham Communications at (336)229-3500, Crime Stoppers at (336)229-7100, or download the P3 Mobile App at P3TIPS.com.

