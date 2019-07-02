TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Pennsylvania fugitive who is wanted for 865 counts of child rape was arrested in Tallahassee Thursday, CBS affiliate WCTV reports.

Garrick Landon Bloom, 46, is accused of grooming and raping a 5-year-old boy for several years.

Warrants for Bloom's arrest were issued out of Shippenville, Pa. on Jan. 16, but Bloom left the area before authorities were able to take him into custody.

The U.S. Marshals said they found Bloom after getting tips he was in the Tallahassee area.

Bloom is charged with 216 counts of raping a child, 216 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, 216 counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, 216 counts of statutory sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Bloom was reportedly staying at a homeless shelter for two days and had no known ties to Tallahassee.

He is being held at the Leon County Detention Facility and is waiting to be extradited back to Pennsylvania to face those charges.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.