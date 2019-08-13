WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say they've made an arrest in a two-year-old gas station shooting.

It happened on October 29, 2017 at the SpeedWay on S. Main Street.

Police say a man walked into the business, bought gas, and returned to his car. Investigators say they don't know what transpired at the gas pumps, but the man pulled out a semi-automatic assault style rifle and started shooting several times in the direction of the business, hitting a 43-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman. Both victims had non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they identified 33-year-old Sari Rajjob as the suspect. He's been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property. He's in Forsyth County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

