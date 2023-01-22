Man arrested in Graham after dragging victim by their own car while stealing it

23-year-old Ricardo Zyon Aguilar Baldwin of Graham was arrested and is facing charges related to theft and assault.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was arrested in connection to dragging a victim with their car while stealing it from the KC Quickie Mart Friday, according to Graham police.

The incident happened Tuesday on 312 Providence Road at 7:34 p.m.

The victim was exiting the Quickie Mart when they saw a suspect trying to steal their car.

The victim attempted to stop the suspect but was subsequently dragged by the vehicle.

After leaving the parking lot, still dragging the victim, the car struck another vehicle. The victim was, at some point, shot by the suspect.

The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries at the time of reporting.

With the help of the Greensboro Police Department, Graham police arrested 23-year-old Ricardo Zyon Aguilar Baldwin of Graham in Guilford County.

He is facing the following charges.

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill

Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Felony Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Felony Discharge of a Firearm within Enclosure to Incite Fear

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call 911, the Graham Police Department at (336)570-6711, Burlington/Graham Communications at (336)229-3500, Crime Stoppers at (336)229-7100, or download the P3 Mobile App.

