Arrest made in Greensboro homicide on Summit Avenue

Romonte Kwashid Spragley, 20, was arrested and charged in the Dec. 3 killing of Tiyon Amari Gibson.

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old man last year.

Spragley is charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

"There are some things that happened leading up to this. This is not just a police thing this is a community thing and we have to figure out what's going on there," Greensboro police chief Brian James said in a previous interview with WFMY News 2. "We do have to look at do we actually have enough police resources for a city this size and we really have to examine that."

James previously said he was looking internally to see what the department can do to lower the number of homicides in the city.

Gibson was shot to death outside the Mrs. Winner's restaurant in the 800 block of Summit Avenue.